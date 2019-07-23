SPLOST projects approved for the City of Savannah

A public meeting was held by The Savannah City Council Monday on where your money is going.

A number of proposed projects under the special purpose local option sales tax was approved.

Savannah City Leaders passed the Intergovernmental Agreement on SPLOST 7 with the county and projected project list. However, not all of the Council Members believe the money was dedicated to the right areas.

“We have done work in all districts but we can’t do everything in all districts,” said Savannah Mayor Eddie Deloach.

A dozen projects proposed by City Council members were listed as requested priority for SPLOST funding but ultimately, the decision was made to address infrastructure in Savannah.

“Today we put our money towards our infrastructure, knowing long term that is what we have to have in place to do all of the things we need to do. You have to have the infrastructure in place, you have to have the drainage, the sewer work, water work, all of that has to be done before we put a house in place or anything else in place,” said Deloach.

However, the decisions on where the SPLOST funds were allocated did not satisfy District 1 Alderman Van Johnson.

“SPLOST is ultimatley an opportunity for us to take care of capital things we would not be able to take care of. Our city is comprised of neighborhoods and ultimatley neighborhoods need to feel the impact of SPLOST. Currently, I represent District 1 and we have two community centers that are very very old. We have promised them in the past that we were going to expand their community centers and that just got blown over,” said Johnson.

The SPLOST funds were allocated to a few selected projects including Street Resurfacing, Drainage from the Casey Canal and Tide-to-Town. However, it will be six years before SPLOST funding becomes available for other community projects.

The final deal on SPLOST projects won’t be a done deal until voters hit the polls in November. The final decision will be decided by Chatham County voters.