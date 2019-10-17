Special Olympians going for the Gold on the courts of Hilton Head

They have come from all around the country and world to go for the gold.

170 Special Olympians are on Hilton Head this weekend for the National Special Olympics Tennis tournament.

They will compete in team and singles competition through Saturday.

There’s also a special dinner and dance for the competitors.

Thursday, the Hilton Head High School tennis team and cheerleading squad kicked things off with some pre-games exhibition matches.

“I think that’s the funnest part about it is to see some of the athletes who’ve been coming over the years and have progressed and learned and improved so much over the years,” said Julie Jilly, Vice President of Marketing and Special Events for PTR.

This is the 20th year for the tournament on Hilton Head. More than 1000 athletes have taken part.

If you would like to come out and watch the games will go on Friday and Saturday at the VanDerMeer tennis center in Shipyard Plantation.