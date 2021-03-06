SPD TIU investigates fatal crash at Eisenhower Drive post office

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash into the Eisenhower Drive U.S. Post Office Saturday that resulted in one death and three injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, Phyllis Champion, 82, was attempting to park her Toyota Corolla in the parking lot at 1348 Eisenhower Drive around 11:45 a.m. when she mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake.

This resulted in the vehicle jumping the curb and driving through a glass window in the front of the building. The vehicle struck three customers and one employee who was in the building before it came to a stop.

Jessie Allen, 67, who was a customer, died as a result of her injuries. Two other customers, Clyde Wilson, 65, and Glendora Baldwin, 64 – and an employee, Chantel Manley, 33, were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Wilson sustained serious injuries. The driver was not injured.

The crash was determined to be accidental. The investigation is ongoing.

