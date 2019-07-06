UPDATE: Two arrested after SWAT situation in Savannah neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police and members of Savannah SWAT are out in a neighborhood in West Savannah.

Police say a suspect barricaded themselves inside a home on the 600 block of West 48th street.

SWAT members, several Savannah Police officers and EMS personnel showed up while negotiators tried to arrest the suspect.

Police say that person is now in police custody, in addition to one other person connected to the incident.

Police say there are no injuries. They have not released the names of the two suspects.