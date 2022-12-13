SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying multiple people accused of using a stolen credit card.

Two male suspects and one female suspect were captured by surveillance footage. The incident resulted in the use of stolen credit cards for more than $2,000 in purchases.

Police say they were seen traveling in a dark gray Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects in the surveillance footage are asked to contact detectives at (912) 651-6934 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal here.