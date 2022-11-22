SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department (SPD) Property Crimes detectives are seeking to identify a man who is accused of stealing a household appliance from a Savannah home.

Police say the man stole the appliance from a residence on Hamilton Court on Oct. 31.

The man is known as “Chubb,” but detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating or further identifying him.

Anyone with information should contact SPD detectives at (912) 658-5137 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal here.