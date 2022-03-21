SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police detectives are seeking information on a stolen vehicle from a Savannah neighborhood.

On Mar. 9, officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of Walz Drive after residents woke up to find their black 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo missing from the yard.

Surveillance cameras outside a business on Skidaway Road captured footage of a black pickup truck hauling the stolen vehicle around 3:20 a.m. on that day.

Anyone with information on either vehicle or the incident should contact Central Precinct detectives at 912–658-5137 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.