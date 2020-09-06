SPD searching for suspect who sexually assaulted a woman on Broughton Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Special Victims Unit is searching for a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Savannah early Saturday morning.

After a preliminary investigation, detectives discovered the woman was walking alone on Broughton Street at around 4 a.m. Police say the man grabbed her, forced her to the ground and assaulted her.

The man ran away toward Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Bryan Street.

Witnesses say the man is black, in his 30s-40s, around 6-feet tall and 175-195 pounds. He has a stocky build and is balding, according to police.









Anyone with information on the incident should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.