SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman who was last seen downtown.

According to police, Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy, was last seen at the Enmarket Arena at 1:30 a.m. Police say that she was wearing a black t-shirt with pink and blue on the chest, black sweatpants and white converse.

She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 lbs with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair.

Police ask that if you see her, please call 911.