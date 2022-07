SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for help locating a missing teenage girl.

Ariana Hoover, 15, was last seen on Canterbury Road around 2:30 a.m. on July 7. She is believed to have run away from home.

Hoover is 5’ 1” tall and weighs 115 pounds with blue eyes with dark brown/black hair with fading pink highlights.

Police say if you see Ariana, call 911.