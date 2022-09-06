SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager following the holiday weekend today.

According to police, Landon Pinckney, 17, was last spotted around 11:40 p.m. on August 30 leaving the 100 block of Grayson Ave. Landon is described as having dirty blonde hair, and brown eyes. Police say that Landon is also about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds.

It is possible that Landon could be in Savannah, Statesboro or Tybee.

If seen, police ask that you call 911.