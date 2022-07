SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing teenager.

In a tweet, SPD said that Tyanna Glover was last seen on Saturday around 3:15 p.m. on Audubon Drive. She is 16 years old and was last seen wearing black leggings, a black t-shirt and Crocs.

If you see her or have more information on her whereabouts, SPD urges you to call 911 immediately.

You can read the tweet by SPD by clicking or tapping on the link here.