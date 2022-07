SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing mother and daughter last seen on Tuesday.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Za’Nayah Wells, 16, and her daughter, Skyler Wells, 2, were last seen at about 5:00 p.m. July 26 at the 1000 block of E. Gwinnett St.

Za’Nayah is described as being 5’4″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs.

If you happen to see either Skyler or Za’Nayah, please dial 911.