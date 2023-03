SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing man last seen near Water Ave.

According to police, David Cole, 60, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the 4000 block of Waters Ave. He is 5’11” and weighs about 170 lbs. He was brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was wearing a green shirt, jeans, and brown shoes.

It is believed Mr. Cole was in the area of Lee/Habersham Street on March 1 around 6:40 a.m.

If you see him, please call 911.