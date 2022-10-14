SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen in Yamacraw Village.

According to police, Marlesia Young, 14, was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on October 13 in the Yamacraw Village area.

Police say that she was wearing red and black Nike shorts, a matching shirt, and had her hair in long red and brown braids. Marlesia is described as being 5 feet, two inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Photo provided by The Savannah Police Department

Officials ask that if you see her, please call 911.