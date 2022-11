SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy Saturday evening.

According to police, Colt Tootle was last seen on Welwood Drive at 2:00 p.m. today. He is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and was wearing a black and blue shirt and underwear.

If you see him, please call 911.