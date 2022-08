SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department needs help locating a missing teen.

According to police, Zhawaun Kwame Ruth, 17, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. on August 13 leaving Brewer St. Ruth was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes.

He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 148 pounds. Police say that he could be in the Brewer St. neighborhood or possibly near Draper/Cape St.

Police ask that you call 911 if you see him.