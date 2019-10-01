SPD searching for wanted suspects in violent crimes investigations

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department asks the public for help locating three wanted individuals.

Waheed Scriven, 19, is a black male, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing around 167 pounds. He is wanted for an aggravated assault charge and is known to frequent the area of the 800 block of Yamacraw Village.

Tahron Nelson, 19, is a black male, standing 5-feet and weighing around 125 pounds. He is wanted for an aggravated assault charge and is known to frequent the 5100 block of Cordell Avenue.

James Dontra Smith, 21, is a black male, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing around 165 pounds. Smith is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is known to frequent the 800 block of Yamacraw Village and the 1000 block of W. 36th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (912) 651-6728 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

