SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Saturday morning, a sea of men and women in blue filed into Jonesville Baptist Church to remember one of their own.

Savannah Police Officer Reginald Brannan Jr. died on August 29. It happened off-duty, while the Northwest Precinct officer was driving home. Around midnight, his car collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City.

Brannan was killed at just 23 years old.

“He was a good son,” his father said in an interview with WSAV. “He was very respectable. There’s really nothing that he wouldn’t do for other people. He was Junior, he touched a lot of people’s lives in the 23 years he lived on this Earth.”

That sentiment was echoed by the dozens of police cars lined up outside Brannan’s funeral service. Police from Savannah, Thunderbolt, Garden City, Bloomingdale and Brunswick all paid their respects to a man described as having a passion for law enforcement.

“He would come by here and he’d stop and it makes a father feel good when you see your son in uniform doing the right things,” Brannan’s father said. “That’s a great feeling.”

Officer Brannan leaves behind a family who loves him, including two children of his own. His father said the pain of losing his only son will never go away, but he’s confident his legacy will live on.

“God does no wrong,” Brannan said. “And I believe in that firmly, in my heart. I know he’s up there now with God. It’s a hard thing for me to accept but, he is.”

Officer Brannan joined the Savannah Police Department in December 2020. He also worked with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office prior.

“Our hearts are broken over the sudden and tragic loss of Officer Brannan,” Chief Lenny Gunther said. “He was a young officer just starting his career. We ask everyone to keep his family, friends and the SPD family in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of this member of our SPD family.”

“Please join our family in praying for Officer Brannan’s family and friends in this difficult time,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a tweet. “In answering the call to serve he set himself apart with his bravery and leadership, and he will be greatly missed by those he knew and served.”

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash that caused Officer Brannan’s death.