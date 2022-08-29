SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) has announced in a tweet that Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, died in a traffic collision on the way home from work.

According to a news release from SPD, Brannan was traveling home from work at around midnight when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer. This occurred in the 4200 block of Highway 21 in Garden City.

Brannan died as a result of his injuries and Georgia State Patrol is now investigating the crash.

“Our hearts are broken over the sudden and tragic loss of Officer Brannan,” Chief Lenny Gunther said in the news release. “He was a young officer just starting his career.”

According to the tweet, Brannan had been a member of SPD since December of 2020.

“We ask everyone to keep his family, friends and the SPD family in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of this member of our SPD family.” Gunther said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.