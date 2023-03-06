SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place just after midnight on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 55th St. where they found Nazentea Phillips, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he was transported to Memorial Medical Center where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation but police believe that it was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other violent crimes is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.