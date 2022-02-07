SPD investigating overnight motel shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department(SPD) is investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a motel.

According to police, officers responded to Motel 6 on the 200 block of Stephenson Avenue around 4 a.m. Monday morning due to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD continues to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.