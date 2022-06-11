SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday.

The motorcycle crash, which resulted in the death of 39-year-old Brian Easley, happened on White Bluff Road.

According to a press release, a tractor trailer truck was turning from White Bluff Road onto Lee Boulevard at around 3 p.m. The truck struck a low-hanging power line while attempting to complete this turn, which caused the lines to fall into the road.

From there, Easley hit the power line while on his motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.