SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department (SPD) says detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting of an adult man on Saturday afternoon.

It happened on the 1000 block of East 33rd Street at around 6 p.m.

SPD has not made any arrests and says there are no suspects at the time. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at (912) 351-3503 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.