SPD identify Greenwood street shooting suspect, ask public for help

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department asks the public for its help locating a suspect, Timothy Terran Manigo, 33, linked to a shooting Thursday night.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call at the 2100 block of Greenwood Street around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. At the scene police located two gunshot victims, Shanese Manigo, 29, and Christopher Sullivan-Stokes, 33.

Detectives identified Timothy Manigo, the husband of Shanese Manigo, as the suspect. He is a black male, standing 6’4” and weighing around 150 pounds. He is known to frequent the 2500 block of New York Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (912) 651-6728 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

