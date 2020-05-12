SPD honors Sgt. Kelvin Ansari on one-year anniversary of shooting death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – May 11 marks one year since a leader in the Savannah Police Department (SPD) lost his life in the line of duty. SPD Sgt. Kelvin Ansari was shot and killed by a robbery suspect on Savannah’s eastside.

One year ago, crowds of people showed up for Ansari’s procession and funeral. One year later, officers of every rank drove by the Guyton home where Ansari’s wife and children still live. She asked that WSAV not record or photograph them.

A subsequent ceremony for Ansari on the lawn of his former home included a prayer and moment of silence.

“The City of Savannah and Savannah Police Depatment are making good on their commitment that we would never leave the Ansari family alone,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, who knew Ansari personally. He was a councilman when Ansari lost his life.

“We will never forget them,” said Mayor Johnson.

Ansari’s wife and children were joined by several family members on the lawn, including Ansari’s uncle who says his nephew’s legacy is one of discipline, dedication, and family.

“We can’t replace what happened, but we continue to let his legacy be known that what he did was not in vain,” said Jeffery Hilliard.

Officers say the past year has been difficult and ceremonies trigger their feelings of loss.

Ansari is the second Savannah Police Officer in two years to lose his life in the line of duty. SPD Patrol Officer Anthony Christie died in May of 2018.

“It’s a long process,” said Lt. Torrance Garvin. “Not only have we lost a fallen brother, our department has been through a lot.”

“This is every Chief’s worst nightmare, losing a member of the department in the line of duty,” said SPD Chief Roy Minter.

The suspect who shot Sgt. Ansari died near the scene of the robbery. Ansari was 50-years-old.