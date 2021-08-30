Southeast Georgia Red Cross in need of volunteers for Ida relief efforts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Southeast Georgia Chapter of the American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to assist in Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

There are currently 20 Georgia volunteers on the ground, including three from the Southeast chapter, according to Maria Center, executive director of the Southeast Georgia Red Cross. Volunteers are currently assisting in Mississippi.

“I think we’re going to be there a while – weeks, if not months,” Center said. “Right now, the number of people in shelters and the number of shelters that’s sort of a fluid situation and it changes by the hour.”

More than 2,500 people are in approximately 60 shelters across Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, according to the American Red Cross.

Center said most volunteers will be involved in shelter operation and food distribution.

“We’re looking for people to even support virtually, so you can get trained to support our disaster relief operations virtually,” Center said. “We’re also happy to accept people who are willing to be boots on the ground because we need both.”

Before the storm, the Red Cross sent additional blankets, cots, comfort kits and meals, in addition to blood products to support local hospitals.

Center said volunteers are needed now more than ever.

“It’s going to take a lot of people. A lot of people over time,” she said. “Because not only are we involved in Hurricane Ida, we have people supporting fires. I have a volunteer from Savannah who’s supporting shelter efforts in California. We’re in Tennessee, we’re helping out with the Afghani refugees. I mean, we’re involved in a lot of major crises all happening simultaneously.”

For more information on how to volunteer or donate to relief efforts, click here.