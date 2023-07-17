BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — South Carolina lawmakers signed a bill into law, supporting first responders and their families this past June.

The family of a first responder who died in the line of duty will receive $75,000. That number could double to $150,000 if the first responder is killed due to an unlawful or intentional act or killed as a result of responding to an emergency.

Law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, correctional officers, constables and coroners are included in the new benefits.

Sheldon Epstein, a member of the Low Country Retired Law Enforcement Officer Association, says when researching he discovered South Carolina was one of the few states that did not have these benefits.

“South Carolina was among the 16 states and the District of Columbia which did not have a state death benefit for law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty,” Epstein said.

Senator Tom Davis of District 46 said this all started at the grassroots level, specifically by people who retired from law enforcement. Beaufort County officials were able to push for death benefits because of the amount of support backing them.

“The reason why Beaufort County was able to drive this thing to the finish line. This deserves emphasis, Beaufort County delegation has more chairmanships than any other county in this state,” Davis said.

The law is now in effect for the entire state of South Carolina.

“As Tom Davis will always say, at the end of the day he got this football across the finish line and we scored a touchdown,” Beaufort County Sheriff, P.J. Tanner, said.