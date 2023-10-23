SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – How safe is South Carolina?

According to horror movies, it’s the seventh deadliest state.

CableTV.com took a look at Rotten Tomatoes’ 200 Best Horror Movies of All Time, Bodycounters.com and Fandom’s list of deaths to narrow down the top 10 list of the deadliest states.

Leading the list is Pennsylvania, with 615 deaths among six movies. A majority of those came from “The Land of the Dead” (2005), “Dawn of the Dead” (1978), and “Night of the Living Dead” (1968).

The Palmetto State has 36 deaths thanks to the film “Slither” (2006). It’s a comedy horror film about a small town taken over by an alien plague that turns residents into zombies and all forms of mutant monsters, according to IMDB.

If you’re looking for the safest region, you’ll want to head to the South, where deaths total 93. Your odds are far better there than in the Northeast, totaling 954 deaths.