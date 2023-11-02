SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fire danger is always lurking, but risks increase around the holidays. Between Thanksgiving turkey fryers, decorating the yard, lighting the tree, and heating your home… the holidays can be dangerous. The American Red Cross says that on any given day, house fires claim an average of seven lives.

Studies show that having a working smoke alarm can cut the risk of death by half. Not everyone can afford a smoke alarm or is physically able to properly put one up. That’s why the Red Cross is partnering with Chatham Emergency Services to install them for you. It’s part of a national campaign to “Sound the Alarm” and it’s absolutely free.

This weekend, they’ll be offering smoke alarms to people in “Runaway Cove” located on President Street in Savannah. The Red Cross will install a smoke alarm in every bedroom or sleeping area. The project will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. this Saturday.

Kelly Crane, the Disaster Programs Manager at the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test and install smoke alarms.

“Smoke alarms save lives so please check smoke alarms, make sure that they have a working battery. The new smoke alarms last 10 years, which is what the Red Cross puts in, so if you call us and get an alarm, you’re good for 10 years… but please make sure you have smoke alarms in your homes. They do save lives,” she said.

The Red Cross also recommends that every household practice a two-minute fire drill, and test their smoke alarms every month. The “Sound the Alarm” campaign will continue through November 11th. You can request an appointment for installation and find links to volunteer or donate right here.