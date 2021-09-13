Son of Julian Lewis to lead a 63-mile march seeking justice for the death of his father

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) –

Brook Bacon, the son of Julian Lewis, who was killed by former Georgia State Trooper, Jacob Thompson is still seeking justice for the death of his father.

Lewis was killed during a traffic stop when Thompson was trying to pull Lewis over for a broken taillight.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation concluded that Thompson’s shooting was not legally justified. However, when brought up to a grand jury Thompson was not indicted.

This 63-mile march is Bacon and his attorneys’ way to call attention to the case as they seek federal intervention as well as the release of the dashcam video the night his father was killed.

The march begins at 7AM this Thursday in Screven county where Lewis was killed. It will conclude at the U.S. attorney’s office in Savannah sometime on Monday.