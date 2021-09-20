Son marches 63 miles to ask for federal investigation into father’s death

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – Brook Bacon began a march five days ago on behalf of his late father who was killed by a state trooper in Screven County. He made it to his final destination on Monday which was the federal courthouse in Savannah. Bacon had walked 63 miles and was joined by members of his family and by members of families whose loved ones were also killed by law enforcement.

Bacon and his attorneys planned to meet with the acting U.S. Attorney to ask for a federal investigation into the circumstances of his father’s death.

On August 7, 2020 61 year old Julian Lewis was shot and killed after an attempted traffic stop by a state trooper. The trooper was later fired by the Georgia State Patrol for not following procedure and was charged with murder after an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI.) However, in June, a grand jury in Screven County (where the crime occured) failed to indict the former trooper.

“We need justice, we deserve justice we are a people deserving as any other people. The fabric of this country has been reflected through that grand jury,” said Bacon.

Lewis’s sister Tobia Moore said she will “stand for justice and that she is her brother’s keeper.”

The Lewis family was joined by members of several other families whose loved ones have been killed by law enforcement.

“What we need is system level reform,” said Francys Johnson who is an attorney for the Lewis family.

Later, Johnson and other family attorneys met with the acting U.S. attorney.

“We met with the leaders of Civil Rights Division and we can confirm there is an investigation,” Johnson would later tell a cheering crowd.

Bacon says he’s grateful but it’s not over.

I’m so grateful for all the support and for all that stand with me and for the support of all of you who may see this or hear this – know that this is not something that is going to go away, it is going to occur and that we must continue to fight against these injustices,” said Bacon.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office sent this statement:

The Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office is in consultation with the FBI regarding the circumstances of the Aug. 7, 2020, death of Julian Lewis of Screven County, Ga.

In accordance with U.S. Department of Justice policy, no further information regarding the matter will be publicly disclosed unless or until a determination is made to pursue federal prosecution.