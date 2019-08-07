Some residence halls at Georgia Southern to remain closed for Fall

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Mold and structural problems are forcing some dorms at Georgia Southern University to remain closed through the start of the school year.

Mold forced Georgia Southern’s Kennedy Hall to close back in January and a few months later in April, parts of University Villas closed due to structural problems. Peter Bluetreich, Executive Director for University Housing, said those two residence halls housed a good portion of first-year students.

“So we’re down 750, 760 student beds looking at housing the entering freshmen class,” Blutreich said.

This year’s freshman class includes 3,000 students. Blutreich said at this point nearly all of them have received their housing letters. Georgia Southern has a rule that first-year students must live on campus, but there are exemptions to the rule.

To accommodate the incoming freshmen class living on campus with losing nearly 800 student beds, housing had to cut down on some upperclassmen’s housing request to return to campus.

“We had to limit the number of returning student beds for our sophomores, juniors and seniors. This year actually we saw an uptick. We had more sophomores, juniors and seniors seeking to live on campus here at the Statesboro campus,” Blutreich noted.

Blutreich added they have come up with a temporary solution for the few students who have not yet been assigned a place to live.

“We will most likely be housing some students temporarily for a couple of weeks in some lounge spaces, some temporary housing spaces we have set up.”

No word yet on exactly when those closed residence halls will reopen.