Some Lowcountry businesses back open, but taking precautions

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster opened beaches and retail stores in the Palmetto State Monday.

“We must be ready to stomp on the gas when the green light comes up,” said McMaster. “We have to be able to accelerate as fast as we can and as safely as we can with the health of the people when that green light goes on. So to do that, we have accelerateSC.”

That acceleration the governor is talking about included giving retail stores in the Lowcountry the green light to open their doors.

“At the end of the day its going to be close to 33% if we get back to normal,” said Aaron Krause, owner of Quiet Storm

That’s how much business Quiet Storm in Coligny Plaza has lost by being shut down.

But the doors are open now and at least a few folks are shopping and spending some money.

There isn’t as much foot traffic as usual because the beaches are still closed, but this day was a start according to owner Aaron Krause.

He said this shut down is much worse than a hurricane.

“The hurricane usually we are finishing the season. it stinks because we miss that week of business,” said Krause.

But as for whether any place should be open already.. Krause says, is still up for debate.

“In a month we may say hey McMaster did a great job. Or in a month we might say ahh maybe not we should have stayed closed longer,” said Krause.

“You hope that people coming here are smart with what they are doing. If they are smart then the beaches can be opened, but if people are coming and they are not feeling well and coming out there, that’s not what we need.”

“When you come to a small business you are looking for that customer relationship,” said Christian Fyfe, Owner, Palmetto Running Company. “We have to offer that to people but still give them that distance in a safe manner.”

That’s the goal of Palmetto Running Company as they officially re-opened all their stores Tuesday.

The family-owned business has been doing virtual fittings and online sales for weeks. Now the staff is back in the store and taking all precautions to keep customers safe.

“We were hoping for it to get open a little bit and things would get back to normal a little bit quicker but under strict guidelines,” said Ron Fyfe, Palmetto Running Company owner.

Guidelines customers like Jake Sannem appreciate. Sannem says this is the first time he’s left home in almost a month.

“I just don’t want people to do it too soon. I’m a little tentative but as long as people are taking precautions it should work,” said customer Jake Sannem.

The retail sales at the store’s locations are 50% down since the pandemic shutdowns started.

But that isn’t stopping them from powering through, or for giving back to the community and the entire nation.

The runlocal.org program has raised $15,000 for running stores across the country.

From runlocal.org:

Run Local is a non-profit charity fund created to provide immediate relief to local independent running stores across America. Buy merchandise or make a donation and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the Running Store of your choice.

With your help, small independent running stores, just like us, will survive these uncertain times and come back stronger than ever.

“That’s who we are as a company that’s who we are as a family,” said Christian. “We built this business on community and helping people. we wouldn;’t be where we are without the community. That’s not just our local community that’s the entire country.”

Some of the big box stores and retail malls like the Tanger Outlets are still closed for now.

So far the company hasn’t said when the stores will open their doors again, and parking lots full again.