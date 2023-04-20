GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Guyton says that several neighborhoods will be losing water services on Monday due to water line repair.
Water will be off on April 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
The following areas will be impacted:
- Highway 17 south of the roundabout
- West Central Boulevard South of the roundabout
- Whitesville subdivision
- Lakeview subdivision
- Crossgate subdivision
- Candleberry subdivision
- Mossy Hollow subdivision
- Honeyridge Road
- Honeyridge subdivision
- Highway 119 west of the roundabout
You are asked to call (912) 772-3353 if you have any questions.