GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Guyton says that several neighborhoods will be losing water services on Monday due to water line repair.

Water will be off on April 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The following areas will be impacted:

Highway 17 south of the roundabout

West Central Boulevard South of the roundabout

Whitesville subdivision

Lakeview subdivision

Crossgate subdivision

Candleberry subdivision

Mossy Hollow subdivision

Honeyridge Road

Honeyridge subdivision

Highway 119 west of the roundabout

You are asked to call (912) 772-3353 if you have any questions.