GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Guyton says that several neighborhoods will be losing water services on Monday due to water line repair.

Water will be off on April 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The following areas will be impacted:

  • Highway 17 south of the roundabout
  • West Central Boulevard South of the roundabout
  • Whitesville subdivision
  • Lakeview subdivision
  • Crossgate subdivision
  • Candleberry subdivision
  • Mossy Hollow subdivision
  • Honeyridge Road
  • Honeyridge subdivision
  • Highway 119 west of the roundabout

You are asked to call (912) 772-3353 if you have any questions.