Some businesses in Coastal Empire are stuck in government aid limbo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- The US Senate is nearing a deal that could inject roughly 370-billion dollars into loan programs for small businesses.

This comes after the government announced on Thursday that the fund was out of money.



Johno Morisano’s owns the Grey Restaurant in Savannah. He tells WSAV News 3 he is stuck in goverment aid limbo.

He filed for the Paycheck Protection Program as soon as he could. He said 15 hours later it ran dry

“I still get emails from my bank saying I am in a queue and my banker can’t tell me whether or not my loan will get processed,” said Morisano.

Owners of Glo’s Coffee Corner in Georgetown were denied the same financial help. They said after they filed their application on time, Bank of America created a new form and didn’t tell them.

“Those that really cared about their businesses, that were there on day one, hour one standing in line should not be the ones that were simply cast aside,” said Richard Metcals. “A couple of days later they changed their requirements and didn’t notify anybody.”

Officials said many banks didn’t have the capacity to handle the influx of applicants. Economics professor, Richard McGrath said 349 billion dollars were set aside to help businesses with under 500 employees.

He said there are six million of those across the United States.

{richard mcgrath}

“That sounds like a lot, but it really isn’t because it assumes the firms only have to pay employees and that they don’t have other bills,” said McGrath.

GSU’s Business Innovation (B.I.G) is currently surveying the impact of the economic shutdown here in the Coastal Empire. Dominique Halaby who works within the program said businesses are definitely getting hit hard. .

“This is going to be very difficult for many of our small businesses but what I am not hearing right now is the complete shuttering right,” said Halaby. “If this drags on that is very likely to be an issue.”

Morisano said the issue with taking PPP loans is they will have to be paid back over the next two years. He fears it will take much longer than that for his business to return to normal.

If you’d like to contribute to B.I.G’s survey click here.