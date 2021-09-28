Some are already lining up in Chatham County for Covid booster shots

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After President Biden received a Covid booster vaccine from Pfizer on Monday, several hundred people have already lined up at the Chatham County Health Department to do the same.

“The booster is sort of like a little swift kick in the seat to remind your immune system to pay attention,” says Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Coastal Health district which includes Chatham County.

He says a booster can provide more protection against infection or reinfection.

“If you received Pfizer, if you’re 18 or over and if it’s been at least six months since you got your second dose you can get the booster,” said Dr. Davis.

Davis says the booster is designed to offer extra protection for those who not immune compromised. He says for those who do have immune compromised issues, a third shot has been available for a few weeks now.

“The third dose for those immune compromised has been out now for several weeks and we’ve had pretty good from people that qualify for it,” said Davis.

Davis described the third shot as an extra dose to complete the primary series of vaccines for those with immune issues.

“If you’re immune compromised and you received Pfizer or Moderna you can get a third dose 28 days after you’ve had your second dose,” he said.

Davis also says currently, the boosters are only offered by Pfizer but he does expect that data being reviewed by Moderna and Johnson and Johnson may ultimately see those companies offering booster shots as well.

Dr. Davis says he believes it is a good idea for people to get a booster since the vaccine is available.

Booster Shots:

Only offered by Pfizer

Must be 18 years of age or older

Must be at least six months since your last shot

If you initially received the Johnson and Johnson or Moderna vaccine, you cannot get a Pfizer booster shot.

Third shots for immune compromised:

Must be 12 years of age or older

Must be at least 28 days from last shot

Can get the third shot from Pfizer and Moderna. However, Moderna is only offering a third shot for those with immune issues right now and NOT boosters for everyone else.

Davis says the Coastal Health District is offering the shots at county health departments throughout the region.