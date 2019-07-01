Soldiers with the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team return home from deployment

FORT STEWART, Ga (WSAV) – It was a happy homecoming at Fort Stewart on Monday! Around 150 soldiers were reunited with their loved ones after serving six months overseas.

The soldiers of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team were deployed to Afghanistan in December 2018, in support of Operation Resolute Support.

Dozens of families were swaying to the band and holding signs as they waited anxiously to greet their loved ones. They then embraced on Cottrell Field, after they a congratulatory speech by the commanding general.

One soldier told News 3 that this was the first time meeting his son.

“Jessie James. He was born while I was gone in April. (…) You just keep your mind on the job and focus on the job, so it keeps you driving,” said Sergeant Jessie Klaren.

Couples told News 3 that the reunion was even more exciting, knowing that they will spend the 4th of July holiday together.

“We often mobilize soldiers at the worst times, anniversaries or birthdays or holidays, but it’s always good to see soldiers get back in time to celebrate a good, long weekend with their loved ones,” said Brigadier General Randall Simmons, Commanding General of the Georgia Army National Guard.

An official from the Georgia Department of Defense said that this is the first of many groups returning home from deployment this summer.