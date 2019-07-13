Soldier recovers, reward offered for information on the man who shot him

BERWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Police are still looking for two men they say shot someone inside a Berwick sports bar.

Officials say that man is a soldier.

It happened more than three months ago. Police say the suspects went into the bar with guns and robbed it.

Witnesses say one of the suspects held a gun to the head of the owner of Brewer’s Sports Bar.

They say the soldier was shot when he tried to save her. A witness says the suspect shot him point-blank.

A friend of the soldier says he was in the hospital for several days. He says the soldier is now doing well.

“We want to make sure these people are caught because this is a neighborhood bar,” said Dabney Prieto. She is the soldier’s best friend and was there when the shooting happened.

Other witnesses say they owe the soldier their lives.

“I don’t know how things could have gone if he didn’t do what he did,” said Ben Bregman. “It could have been a very big tragedy.”

The soldier’s quick thinking comes as no surprise to people who know him.

A fundraiser at Bacon Park Golf Course raised money for a reward fund for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

“It’s been a nightmare,” said Prieto. “They know where people live. They know who were are. So we’ll sleep better at night knowing they are caught.”

Chatham County Police say the investigation is very active. They say they do not have any additional details.