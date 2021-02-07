SOBA artist to donate half of art sales to Bluffton Self Help

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Local abstract artist Steve Gregar will be The Society of Bluffton Artists’ featured artist for February. His show will run Feb. 2-28 with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the gallery, located on Church Street in Old Town Bluffton.

Gregar will donate 50% of the sales from artwork to Bluffton Self Help — a local non-profit that provides food, clothing, educational and financial assistance to neighbors in need.

“I grew up hungry, we weren’t rich by any means. we were four kids with an absentee father and strangers and neighbors were so good to us. It was community and it takes a village to raise a kid and I’m part of that village,” Gregar says. “Self Help I give to all the time because it’s a local organization. I am constantly giving so this is just a continuation on that.”

Gregar is no stranger to giving back. He has written children’s books to raise money for St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. He also helped renovate the May River Montessori School. Gregar is a New York native who moved to Bluffton 23 years ago. When he retired 10 years ago, he started painting as a hobby — which quickly became his passion.

“If you are looking to fill an empty space on a wall at home or office, give my work a look and know that if it is appealing to you, a purchase will not only fill an empty space on your wall but also an empty space in a hungry person’s stomach,” Gregar says.