Smooth sailing at Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport despite thousands of Labor Day Weekend travelers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As thousands of travelers brace the labor day traffic and head out of the coastal empire, directors at Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport have some recommendations for those looking to skip out on the long lines.

“You can expect early in the morning that it’s gonna be busy tomorrow morning, and this evening (Monday), late afternoon it might get a bit busy so you can expect to see some types of crowds, but for the most part its not a huge travel day for us in terms of extra passengers, but you know the busier day will be tomorrow,” said Lory Lynah, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development at Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.

So far, Labor Day Weekend saw many flights both arrive and depart on time. Some passengers even said they were surprised by how smoothly travel has gone for them throughout the holiday weekend.

“I am a little bit, I was expecting it to be a little bit busier, at least at the airport because it did seem like the city was busy. There were a lot of people walking around, it was very lively but it seems a little quieter today,” said Caitlin Heggerty, who was visiting Savannah for the weekend.

Directors at Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport say there’s three main times throughout the day where delays can be expected. Early mornings, mid-day, and then later on in the afternoon. On Tuesday those delays could be exaggerated, especially as travelers pack their bags and depart from the hostess city.

“Generally speaking every morning, early morning from 5am to about 9am is really busy for us…And then, I’d say mid-day around 11-11:30am and then later in the afternoon around 4-6pm we have a lot of daily departures as well,” said Lynah.

“What we would like to recommend is that people get there anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours ahead of your flight. There still can be lines at TSA, there could be lines at the ticket counter. If you’re departing and you need to park, you need to allow time for that because of course parking is a little bit full this weekend because of the holiday,” she explained. So, you just want to make sure that you have plenty of time to get checked in, get your bag checked, get through security, then you can relax once you get through security and not be rushed for your flight.”