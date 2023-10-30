ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) — The Atlanta Falcons lost on Sunday, Oct. 29, to the Tennessee Titans and rookie quarterback Will Levis.

However, everyone is talking about backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke coming in the game in the second half to replace starting quarterback Desmond Ridder. The question being asked is whether Ridder was benched or whether he was subbed out because of concussion protocol. Coach Smith said it was because of injury.

“Taylor {Heinikie} came and did great,” Ridder said. “He came, we got moving and put points on the board. At the end of the day, it’s game of being able to come out and execute. The past couple of weeks have been tough as far as the execution part of it.”

The Falcons look to maintain the NFC South division lead with a win on Nov. 5 at home against the Minnesota Vikings. The kickoff is set for 1 p.m.