Slushie machine stolen from Tennessee gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are investigating after two men stole a slushie machine from a Madison gas station Friday morning.

The theft occurred at the Shell station on Briarville Road around 1:15 a.m.

Metro police reported the suspects pried open the front door before dragging the slushie machine out in two pieces, loaded it into a waiting truck and drove away.

The suspect’s faces were covered and no additional description was released by Metro police.

No additional information was released.