SLED: 1 man dead after officer-involved shooting in Horry County

11:04 THURSDAY UPDATE: The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating an incident in which gunfire was exchanged between a man and two officers from the Horry County Police Department who were

responding to a disturbance call Wednesday night.

According to SLED The man was shot in the confrontation with law enforcement and has died from his injuries. No other injuries are reported.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Horry County Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on Amberwood Court in the Amberfield neighborhood at Dick Pond Road just north of the Socastee swing bridge.

One person was shot, according to police. No Horry County officers were injured.

The community is asked to avoid the area; however, anyone who lives in the neighborhood will be allowed to get home.

Horry County’s mobile command center is on scene as a resource for investigators.

“Any kind of major incident, we utilize the command bus,” Horry County Spokesperson Kelly Moore said. “It gives folks an opportunity to go inside. They’ve got network connectivity and things like that in there, so it can help aid in their investigation.”

Investigators are expected to be on scene for several hours.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.