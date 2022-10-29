AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Aiken County Friday evening.

According to police, deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder subject was believed to be inside on October 28. Deputies exchanged gunfire with the subject who was eventually taken into custody uninjured. Police say that they are currently not naming the subject because he is a juvenile.

One deputy was injured in the incident and taken to the hospital. The deputy is currently recovering from their injuries.

This is the 30th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022 and the 4th officer involved shooting for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. This is compared to the 40 officer involved shootings that occurred in South Carolina last year. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office was involved in 3 officer involved shootings in 2021.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED

at this time.