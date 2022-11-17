BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says that skeletal remains were recovered from the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve area in greater Bluffton.

BCSO worked with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroners Office to collect the remains.

Police say that the cause, manner of death, sex, or race of the person is not yet known.

The portion of land that the remains were found on is part of land managed by the South Carolina Department of Resources and can be used for hunting, fishing, wildlife, or other outdoor activities.