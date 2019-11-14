ONLY ON 3: Sister of murdered Savannah teen says he knew suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga.- Two men are now facing charges for the murder of a Savannah teenager more than two years after he was shot and killed.



Tristin Gray, 17, was shot around noon on February 16, 2017 in the area of Pennsylvania and California avenues. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries

News 3 spoke to his sister and she told us Gray knew one of his accused murderers.

“I want to see their faces, I want to know every detail, I just want to know everything,” said Areal Curtis, Gray’s brother.

Still haunted by her brother’s death Areal Curtis wants justice.

Tristin Gray was only 17-years-old when police said he was shot, robbed and left for dead at the corner of Pennsylvania and California avenues in Savannah.

“It was, it was hard to believe I don’t think it really hit me until watching my son and my niece cry as they closed the casket,” said Curtis.

Gray’s murder happened on February 16th, 2017. Savannah Police tell News 3 after a long investigation two suspects were charged; Rodrick Richardson and Dehzon Hardwick Jr.

“I was happy, I can’t really say at peace,” said Curtis. “Because one of the suspects was his best friend so that hurt a lot, it hurt a lot.”

Curtis said Hardwick and her brother grew up together. She said he even attended Gray’s funeral.

“We have pictures of them together in class and everything, they were the same age,” said Curtis.

Court documents show this situation involved the sale of weed and a gunfight.



Hardwick is facing felony murder charges in connection to Gray’s death for taking part in the gunfight.



Richardson is accused of firing the shot that killed Gray and stealing drugs, his wallet and cell phone.

“I just can’t see somebody wanting to hurt or even set my brother up,” said Curtis. “Because of how I was raised you know I want to be able to forgive them, but I don’t know how,” said Curtis.

Curtis said healing won’t come until after the trial, but she knows her brother’s watching over her.

“If you could talk to Tristin right now is there anything you would say?” said News 3s Alex Bozarjian.

“I just want him to know I love him and I’m sorry this had to happen to him,” said Curtis.

Richardson and Hardwick are scheduled to appear in court in February, both are being held at the Chatham County Sheriff’s office