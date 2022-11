A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead after a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:00pm on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive. According to the Savannah Police Department, the driver was racing another car when they lost control and crashed into a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire.

Police identified the driver as Tierra Grant, 20, who died from her injuries.

The other vehicle has not yet been found and police are still investigating the incident.