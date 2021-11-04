Simpson fundraiser draws hundreds of fans, friends

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – The music was rocking and the spirits were high at Crazy Crab on Hilton Head Island Thursday night as friends, family, and fellow musicians all came out to support Mike Simpson.

The legendary local musician suffered a stroke back in July and has been battling the effects ever since. As an independent contractor playing gig to gig, Mike has no insurance and has been relying on Medicare to help pay the bills.

When his friends found out they created a Go Fund Me site for him, which has raised more than $30,000 so far.

But when it was really time to step up, music was the idea and the plan.

The 3-hour long fundraiser brought out hundreds of Simpson Brothers fans and friends of Mike and Brian, who have been living and performing on the Island for more than 30 years.

Among the star who came out to belt out a few tunes, Country artist Jim Otto and Jay Demarcus from Rascal Flatts, both of whom said they have been enjoying the music of, and playing with the Simpsons for years.

“We always knew we had a bunch of friends but never anything like this. It is very surprising,” said Brian SImpson, Mike’s Brother and music partner.

“I love what they do I love the passion that they have for the people on this Island the passion they have for the music,” said Jay Demarcus of Rascal Flatts.



“To see all these people show up tonight and support these guys that’s what we wanted. That was the reason we came to be here to do for them what they do for everyone else.,” said James Otto:, Musican.

If you would ike to hep Mike SImpson, donate to his Go Fund Me at https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-simpson-brothers-of-hilton-head