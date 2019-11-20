‘Silver burglar’ caught in Ohio

A man with a decades-long record of committing burglaries in Northeast Ohio and Texas was picked up in Austintown during a traffic stop

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man with a decades-long record of committing burglaries in Northeast Ohio and Texas was picked up Tuesday night in Austintown, Ohio during a traffic stop.

Kermit Gabel, 88, was pulled over on Mahoning Avenue for not having a taillight.

Police said he was driving a pickup truck with Arizona plates and registered to U-Haul Storage of Austintown.

Police discovered that Gabel had a warrant for his arrest in connection to a parole violation out of Texas.

According to media reports out of Cleveland, Gabel was named the “Silver Burglar,” accused of breaking into homes in Cuyahoga County in the 70s and early 90s, stealing furs, jewels and other items in the Shaker Heights area and other communities.

Gabel was most recently arrested in Smith County Texas on a theft charge.

Gabel is in the Mahoning County Jail awaiting extradition to Texas.